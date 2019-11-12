Nuggets vs. Hawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Denver 7-2; Atlanta 3-6

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are 6-2 against the Denver Nuggets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Atlanta is staying on the road, facing off against Denver at 9 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Atlanta staggers into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses while Denver skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

The Hawks fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a decisive 124-113 margin. Atlanta's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of PF Jabari Parker, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards in addition to four blocks, and PG Trae Young, who almost posted a triple-double on 35 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They escaped with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves by the margin of a single basket, 100-98.

Denver's win lifted them to 7-2 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 3-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nuggets enter the matchup with only 100.3 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, the Hawks are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.4 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Series History

Atlanta have won six out of their last eight games against Denver.