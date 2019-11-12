Nuggets vs. Hawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nuggets vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Denver 7-2; Atlanta 3-6
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are 6-2 against the Denver Nuggets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Atlanta is staying on the road, facing off against Denver at 9 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Atlanta staggers into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses while Denver skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.
The Hawks fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a decisive 124-113 margin. Atlanta's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of PF Jabari Parker, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards in addition to four blocks, and PG Trae Young, who almost posted a triple-double on 35 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They escaped with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves by the margin of a single basket, 100-98.
Denver's win lifted them to 7-2 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 3-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nuggets enter the matchup with only 100.3 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, the Hawks are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.4 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Series History
Atlanta have won six out of their last eight games against Denver.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Atlanta 106 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 15, 2018 - Denver 138 vs. Atlanta 93
- Jan 10, 2018 - Atlanta 110 vs. Denver 97
- Oct 27, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Atlanta 100
- Feb 08, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Denver 106
- Dec 23, 2016 - Atlanta 109 vs. Denver 108
- Mar 17, 2016 - Atlanta 116 vs. Denver 98
- Jan 25, 2016 - Atlanta 119 vs. Denver 105
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Spurs retire Tony Parker's jersey
Parker played with the Spurs for 17 seasons
-
Steph Curry plans to return this season
Curry has been out of action since late October with a broken hand
-
Kings' Fox (ankle) out 3-4 weeks
Fox suffered the injury during practice on Monday
-
Korkmaz giving 76ers needed shooting
Korkmaz is shooting 45 percent from long distance to start the season for the Sixers
-
Hayward (broken hand) to miss 6 weeks
Hayward underwent surgery on Monday evening
-
Bucks' Middleton (thigh) out 3-4 weeks
Middleton was injured in the third quarter against the Thunder and did not return to the game
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans