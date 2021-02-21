The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 12-17 overall and 6-9 at home, while Denver is 16-13 overall and 8-7 on the road. The Nuggets are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 Sunday games. The Hawks, meanwhile, are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games as a home underdog.

The Nuggets are 1-5 against the spread in the last six meetings against the Hawks in Atlanta. Denver is favored by three-points in the latest Hawks vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232.5.

Hawks vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -3

Hawks vs. Nuggets over-under: 232.5 points

Hawks vs Nuggets money line: Nuggets -145, Hawks +125

What you need to know about the Hawks



Atlanta fell short against Boston on Friday, dropping a 121-109 decision. The Hawks have now lost five of their last six games. Trae Young scored 31 points in the loss. Young enters Sunday's showdown averaging 26.6 points and 9.3 assists per game, while Clint Capela pulls in 14.1 rebounds per outing.

The Hawks are averaging 113 points per game this season, which ranks 15th in the NBA. Atlanta is allowing opponents to score 113.1 points per game. The Hawks have also struggled on their home court, losing six of their last seven home games.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver smashed Cleveland 120-103 on Friday. Jamal Murray finished with 50 points, including 8-for-10 from behind the arc, and six rebounds. Murray became the first player in NBA history to score 50 points without shooting a free throw. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in all three major statistical categories, averaging 27.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. Jokic is having an MVP-caliber season and he's recorded a double-double in three of his last five games.

The Nuggets have lost seven of their last 10 meetings against the Hawks. In addition, Denver is just 3-6 against the spread in its last nine games overall.

