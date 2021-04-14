Who's Playing

Miami @ Denver

Current Records: Miami 28-26; Denver 34-20

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ball Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Denver came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, falling 116-107. Center Nikola Jokic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, 12 boards, and eight dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 106-86 punch to the gut against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Point guard Tyler Herro wasn't much of a difference maker for the Heat; Herro finished with ten points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The losses put Denver at 34-20 and Miami at 28-26. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nuggets come into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.80%. But the Heat have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.80%, which places them third in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won six out of their last 11 games against Miami.