Who's Playing

Miami @ Denver

Current Records: Miami 18-17; Denver 22-12

What to Know

The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Denver Nuggets will round out the year against one another at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Ball Arena. The Heat haven't won a contest against Denver since Aug. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The stars were brightly shining for Miami in a 112-98 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 27 points in addition to six steals and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 127-126 to the Sacramento Kings. Denver was up 40-24 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Jokic, who had 40 points and six assists along with seven boards.

The Heat are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Miami is now 18-17 while the Nuggets sit at 22-12. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.2 on average. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 50.60% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 14 games against Miami.