Last year's two NBA Finals combatants collide once again when the Miami Heat host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. In last year's Finals, the Nuggets needed just five games to beat the Heat and win the first NBA title in franchise history. This year, Denver (45-20) is tied with the Thunder for the best record in the Western Conference and sits a half game ahead of third-place Minnesota. Meanwhile the Heat (35-29) are in eighth place in the East but are just 2.5 games behind the Knicks for the No. 4 seed.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Denver is listed as a 4-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 215. Before making any Heat vs. Nuggets picks or NBA predictions, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Heat. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Heat spread: Denver -4

Nuggets vs. Heat over/under: 215 points

Nuggets vs. Heat money line: Denver -180, Miami +152

DEN: Nikola Jokic ranks fourth in the NBA in rebounding (12.3 per game)

MIA: Bam Adebayo is 10th in the league in rebounding (10.4)

Nuggets vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nuggets can cover

Jokic is having another MVP-caliber season. The two-time regular season MVP ranks fourth in the league in both rebounds (12.3 per game) and assists (9.2) while averaging 26.2 points per game, which ranks 13th. He is coming off his 21st triple-double of the season: 35 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and a season-high six steals in a 125-119 victory over Toronto.

Jokic and Denver will face a Miami team that has struggled lately. The Heat have lost three in a row to the Mavericks, Thunder and Wizards. In the most recent loss, to Washington, Miami allowed Kyle Kuzma to score 32 points and lead the Wizards to their first road victory since Jan. 29. Denver also gets to face a Miami team without Tyler Herro (foot). See whom to back at SportsLine.

Why the Heat can cover

Terry Rozier enters the game on a roll. The 29-year-old guard, who was acquired from the Hornets in a trade in January, is averaging 18 points and shooting 48% from the field, including 38.9% on 3-pointers, in his last seven games. On Thursday, he had his best game yet since joining Miami, scoring 27 points and dishing out 11 assists against the Mavericks.

In addition, the Heat have been excellent on the defensive end of the floor recently. Since Jan. 31, Miami has held opponents to 108.5 points per 100 possessions, the third-best mark in the league over that stretch. See whom to back at SportsLine.

How to make Nuggets vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 218 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Heat spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 70-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.