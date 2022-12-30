Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (18-17) hit the road to take on two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (22-12) at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are 12-3 at home, while Miami is 7-9 on the road. Denver has won eight of its last 10, but will be looking to rebound from a 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Miami has won six of its last eight, and two straight, after beating the Los Angeles Lakers 112-98 in its last outing.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 4 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 223.5. Before making any Heat vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 28-12 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Heat and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Heat:

Nuggets vs. Heat spread: Nuggets -4

Nuggets vs. Heat over/under: 224 points

Nuggets vs. Heat money line: Denver -178, Miami 150

Nuggets vs. Heat picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 127-126 to the Sacramento Kings. Denver was up 40-24 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Center Nikola Jokic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 40 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Jokic continues to play himself into the MVP conversation. The 27-year-old center is now averaging 25.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game. Jokic also leads the NBA in Player Efficiency Rating (PER) at 32.32. If he keeps the pace he's been playing with over the last three weeks, Jokic could end up averaging a triple-double for the season, which would likely result in his third-straight MVP award.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Miami in a 112-98 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 27 points in addition to six steals and five boards.

The Heat are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.2 on average. That said, Miami does have three players averaging 20 or more points per game -- Butler (22.0), Tyler Herro (21.0), and Bam Adebayo (20.9). The trio gives the Heat three All-Star caliber players, with Butler and Herro specifically projecting to be matchup problems for the Nuggets.

How to make Heat vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Heat? And which side of the spread holds all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.