Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets look to take a commanding lead in the 2023 NBA Finals on Friday evening. The Nuggets hold a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series against the Miami Heat. Game 4 will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami, with the Heat looking to even the series. Denver won Game 3 on the road by a 15-point margin, riding triple-doubles from Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as a 3.5-point favorite, and tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 211 in the latest Nuggets vs. Heat odds.

Nuggets vs. Heat spread: Nuggets -3.5

Nuggets vs. Heat over/under: 211 points

Nuggets vs. Heat money line: Nuggets -165, Heat +140

DEN: The Nuggets are 24-25 against the spread in road games

MIA: The Heat are 21-29-2 against the spread in home games



Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver's offense provides a sky-high baseline and leads to overall success. The Nuggets are scoring 119.3 points per 100 possessions in the postseason, No. 1 in the NBA. Denver also leads the league in true shooting percentage (59.7%), with the Nuggets securing 30.4% of available offensive rebounds after missed shots. Denver leads the playoffs with only 11.6 turnovers per game, with the Nuggets also producing 26.0 assists per game.

While the Nuggets have been slightly less efficient in the series against Miami, Denver has been able to take advantage of an otherwise strong Miami defense. The Nuggets are scoring almost 1.18 points per possession with a 31.7% offensive rebound rate in the series. Denver is shooting 51.3% from the field, leading to an impressive 60.7% true shooting mark, and the Nuggets are averaging 26.7 assists and 52.0 points in the paint per game against the Heat. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami faces significant pressure in Game 4, especially after a home loss in Game 3. However, the Heat have excelled at Kaseya Center during the playoffs, and Miami is known for its resilience. The Heat are 6-3 at home in the postseason, out-scoring opponents by 6.0 points per 100 possessions. Miami also pulled upsets throughout the first three rounds and won Game 2 in comeback fashion on the road. The Heat rely on a strong defense that ranked in the top 10 during the regular season, and Miami is holding opponents to under 33% shooting on 3-pointers in the playoffs.

On offense, Miami is converting almost 39% of long-range attempts and 81% of free throw attempts, winning on the margins as a result. The Heat are also taking care of the ball at an elite level, committing only 11.7 turnovers per game in the postseason and only 7.7 giveaways per game in the series against the Nuggets. With Bam Adebayo excelling by averaging 23 points and 13 rebounds per game in the series, Miami can also take solace in strong play in the middle of the floor. See which team to pick here.

