The 2023 NBA Finals shift back to Ball Arena for Game 5 on Monday evening. The Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat, with the home team entering with a chance to win the NBA title. Denver leads the series by a 3-1 margin after winning a pair of games in Miami. The Heat look to stay alive on the road in Denver, where Miami was able to win Game 2 in upset fashion.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nuggets as 9-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 208 in the latest Nuggets vs. Heat odds. Before you make any Heat vs. Nuggets picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -9

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 208 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -430, Heat +328

Miami: The Heat are 23-28-1 against the spread in road games

Denver: The Nuggets are 31-19-1 against the spread in home games



Why the Heat can cover

Miami will not be overwhelmed by the moment as its resilience has been awe-inspiring throughout the postseason, seemingly rising from the dead on multiple occasions. Miami is also 7-5 on the road during the playoff run and, in splitting the first two games of the series in Denver, the Heat averaged 27.0 assists and only 9.5 turnovers per game while shooting 40.5% from 3-point distance. The Heat are scoring almost 1.15 points per possession in the playoffs, leading the NBA with 38.6% shooting on 3-pointers. Miami is also averaging 2.01 assists per turnover, and the Heat are consistent in pestering opponents defensively.

The Heat held the Nuggets below 50% shooting inside the arc in Game 4 and, for the full playoff run, opponents are scoring less than 1.13 points per possession against Miami. The Heat were elite virtually across the board on defense during the regular season, and Erik Spoelstra consistently finds defensive wrinkles to exploit, even against elite opponents.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is virtually impossible to stop on offensive. Nikola Jokic has more triple-doubles in this playoff run than any player in NBA history, and he is averaging 30.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists to lead the Nuggets. Denver's entire approach revolves around his unique skill set, and the Nuggets also have another star in Jamal Murray. He produced the third-most assists (12) without a turnover in the history of the NBA Finals in Game 4, and Murray has reached double-digit assists in every game of this series. As a team, Denver was lights-out in Game 4, scoring 1.2 points per possession, converting 50% of 3-point attempts and producing 26 assists against only six turnovers.

That continues the team's dominance throughout the postseason. The Nuggets are scoring 119.3 points per 100 possessions in playoff action, easily ranking No. 1 in the NBA, and Denver is also No. 1 in turnover rate (11.9%) and true shooting percentage (59.8%). The Nuggets are even better overall at home, with Denver winning nine of 10 home games and posting a +10.1 net rating at Ball Arena in the playoffs.

How to make Nuggets vs. Heat picks

