Nuggets vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 5 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Nuggets and Hornets.
The Denver Nuggets will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 21-40 overall and 9-20 at home, while Denver is 41-20 overall and 17-12 on the road. The Nuggets have won three of their past five games. Denver is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Nuggets odds, and the over-under is set at 208. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Hornets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Nuggets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Hornets:
- Hornets vs. Nuggets spread: Hornets +7.5
- Hornets vs. Nuggets over-under: 208 points
- Hornets vs. Nuggets money line: Charlotte 364, Denver -477
What you need to know about Hornets
The Hornets were just a bucket short of a win on Tuesday and fell 104-103 to the San Antonio Spurs. Charlotte was up 36-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorers for the Hornets were Terry Rozier (20 points) and P.J. Washington (19 points). Charlotte committed 17 turnovers in the defeat. The Hornets blew a 17-point lead in the loss.
Devonte' Graham missed the game with an ankle injury and is questionable for Thursday.
What you need to know about Nuggets
Denver ended up a good deal behind the Golden State Warriors when they played on Tuesday, losing 116-100. Paul Millsap (18 points), Will Barton (18 points), Mason Plumlee (16 points), and Nikola Jokic (16 points) were the top scorers for Denver. The Nuggets squandered a 15-point lead in the loss. They have averaged more than 16 turnovers in their past five games.
How to make Nuggets vs. Hornets picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Hornets vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Nuggets vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
An overview of the NBA's major injuries, regularly updated
-
NBA DFS: March 5 picks, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Giannis inspired by LeBron's longevity
Antetokounmpo aspires to have a long and productive career like James
-
Raptors vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Raptors vs. Warriors game 10,000...
-
Clippers vs. Rockets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Clippers vs. Rockets game 10,000...
-
Lonzo Ball sinks career-high seven 3s
New shooting form and a new team has Lonzo playing the best basketball of his career
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game