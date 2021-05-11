The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 33-35 overall and 18-16 at home, while Denver is 44-24 overall and 19-13 on the road. The Nuggets have won the last four games between the teams.

Denver is favored by six points in the latest Hornets vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.5.

Hornets vs. Nuggets spread: Hornets +6

Hornets vs. Nuggets over-under: 220.5 points

Hornets vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -220, Charlotte +190



What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets fell 112-110 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Terry Rozier shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 43 points and five boards. The Hornets are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and are two games behind the seventh seed. Charlotte needs one more win to clinch a play-in berth.

Charlotte is 3-3 in its last six games. Miles Bridges (health and safety protocols) and Cody Martin (ankle) are out for Tuesday's game. Devonte' Graham (knee) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets lost 125-119 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Denver was up 71-56 at halftime but couldn't hold on to the lead. Nikola Jokic had 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Nuggets are the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. They are one game behind third and have already clinched a playoff berth.

Michael Porter Jr. shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points on Saturday. Denver has lost three of its past four games. Monte Morris (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game. Aaron Gordon (calf) is probable. Will Barton (hamstring) is out.

How to make Hornets vs. Nuggets picks

