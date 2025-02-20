We've got another exciting interconference contest on Thursday's NBA schedule coming out of the NBA All-Star Break as the Denver Nuggets will host the Charlotte Hornets. Denver is 36-19 overall and 19-8 at home, while Charlotte is 14-39 overall and 5-19 on the road. The Nuggets defeated the Hornets, 107-104, in Charlotte on Feb. 1 in their first meeting of the season for Denver's sixth straight win against Charlotte.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are 16-point favorites in the latest Hornets vs. Nuggets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 229.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Hornets spread: Nuggets -16

Nuggets vs. Hornets over/under: 229.5 points

Nuggets vs. Hornets money line: Nuggets -1163, Hornets: +730

CHA: Is 6-1 against the spread (ATS) over its last seven games when an underdog of 10+ points

DEN: Has covered the spread in six straight games

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets are coming off a 100-97 victory over the Lakers on Wednesday, winning outright as a 13-point underdog. Mark Williams returned for the first time since his near-trade to the Lakers and had 10 points and nine rebounds while providing a paint presence. LaMelo Ball had 27 points and six assists, and Miles Bridges had 29 points, six rebounds and five steals in the victory. Ball is averaging a career-high 27.3 points per game in his fifth NBA season as he's emerged as one of the top guards in the league.

Charlotte has played up to its competition lately as the Hornets have remained competitive as double-digit underdogs. The Hornets have covered the spread against teams like the Lakers, Spurs, Bucks and Clippers as double-digit underdogs over that last month. The Hornets were 12.5-point underdogs entering their last matchup against Denver, which resulted in a 3-point loss, and they look to match that performance again on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nuggets can cover



The Nuggets are the hottest team in the NBA with the longest active winning streak (eight), and they've covered the spread in each of the last six contests. Denver was favored by at least six points in each of those games and won all by at least 11 points. Denver has won its last six games by an average of 19.3 ppg.

The Nuggets have the No. 3 scoring offense (121.5 ppg) in the league, led by the reigning NBA MVP winner Nikola Jokic. The 30-year-old center is averaging a triple-double with 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. Jokic should be rested after the All-Star Break as well, which could lead to more minutes for the elite offensive creator. Jamal Murray (knee), Aaron Gordon (calf) and Michael Porter Jr. (hamstring) are all probable. See which team to pick here.

