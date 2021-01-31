Who's Playing
Utah @ Denver
Current Records: Utah 15-4; Denver 11-8
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Denver Nuggets are heading back home. The Nuggets and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. Utah should still be riding high after a victory, while Denver will be looking to get back in the win column.
Denver came up short against the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday, falling 119-109. A silver lining for Denver was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 35 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes.
Meanwhile, Utah had enough points to win and then some against the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday, taking their matchup 120-101. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic and point guard Mike Conley were among the main playmakers for the Jazz as the former shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 32 points and the latter had 22 points and nine assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.
Denver is now 11-8 while Utah sits at 15-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Denver enters the contest with a 48% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But the Jazz have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them second in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
