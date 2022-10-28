Who's Playing

Utah @ Denver

Current Records: Utah 4-1; Denver 3-2

What to Know

This Friday, the Denver Nuggets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.4 points per matchup. The Nuggets and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Ball Arena. Denver has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Utah and is hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 31 of last year.

It was all tied up 54-54 at the half for Denver and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, but Denver stepped up in the second half for a 110-99 win. Center Nikola Jokic had a stellar game for Denver as he almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 13 boards, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday. Utah can attribute much of their success to point guard Jordan Clarkson, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points, five dimes and six rebounds, and small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 24 points in addition to nine boards.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Denver found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 123-102 punch to the gut against Utah in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe Denver will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Denver.