The Nuggets pulled out a tough win in overtime in Game 1 of the series, but since then it has been all Jazz. Utah won Games 2 and 3 by double-figures, and in the process, they have exposed some major flaws in Denver's defense. While the Nuggets have been able to put up points, they have struggled to stop Utah's perimeter penetration, and they have also had a tough time slowing down their paint production. They're going to have to tighten things up in a major way if they want to get a win on Sunday night and even the series at two games apiece.

Utah got a big boost in Game 3, as point guard Mike Conley returned to the team's starting lineup after missing the first couple of games. With Conley back, the Jazz will look to ride the momentum that they established over the past couple of games, and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Here's everything you need to know about Game 4 between the Nuggets and Jazz.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Aug. 23 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 23 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT



TNT Odds: Jazz -3 | Over/Under: 216.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Nuggets: The series has been a humbling one for the Nuggets so far. This is a Denver team with championship aspirations, but it's become increasingly clear that they're not going to make it very far in the ultra-competitive Western Conference if they don't tighten things up on the defensive end. It will be interesting to see what kind of adjustments, if any, coach Mike Malone makes for Game 4. Perhaps he'll look to put more pereimeter pressure on Donovan Mitchell, who has been feasting on Denver's defense all series.

Jazz: Utah's performance in this series has been impressive, especially when you consider the fact that they're playing without forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who did not join the team inside the Orlando bubble. Bogdanovic was a key addition for the team last offseason, and he was Utah's second-leading scorer during the regular season. A plethora of other players have stepped up in Bogdanovic's absence, and the Jazz will need that again if they want to win Game 4.

Game prediction

While this might not be a "must-win" game for the Nuggets, it's pretty close, as they certainly realize how difficult it would be to come back after falling down 3-1 in a series. Thus, expect Denver to come out with purpose on Sunday night, especially on the defensive end. Added effort on that end, plus solid performances on offense from Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., and others could be enough to give Denver a much-needed win in this one. Pick: Nuggets +3