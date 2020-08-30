The Denver Nuggets were facing elimination as they entered Game 5 against the Utah Jazz. They were able to rally due to sensational performances from star guard Jamal Murray and star center Nikola Jokic and force a Game 6. Murray absolutely carried Denver down the stretch and finished with 42 points on 17-of-26 shooting to go along with eight assists and eight rebounds. Murray even scored nine consecutive points for the Nuggets over a two-minute stretch that gave them a 110-101 lead. The Nuggets ended up winning the game 117-107 and cut their opening-round series deficit to 3-2.

The Jazz received another stellar performance from star guard Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 30 points for fourth time during the series. Mitchell connected on 11 of his 26 shots including knocking down four of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. The Jazz guard was one of six players Utah players to finish in double figures. Point guard Mike Conley added in 17 points to go along with five assists to pace the Jazz. Denver will need another win Sunday to force a Game 7.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 30 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)



ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Jazz -2.5 | Over/Under: 220 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Nuggets: Entering the playoffs, the Nuggets were expected to be one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. However, Denver fell behind 3-1 in the series, but managed to extend its season with an impressive victory in Game 5. The Nuggets are going to need the combination of Nikola Jokic and Murray to shoulder the offensive load once again if they want to force a Game 7.

Jazz: Over the course of the series, Mitchell has averaged 37.6 points per contest, which included a 57-point performance in Game 1 and a 51-point outburst in Game 4. If the Jazz want to close out this series, they're going to need Mitchell to continue to pour it in on the offensive end.

Game prediction

The Nuggets face a must-win scenario for the second consecutive game. Considering that they played so well with their backs against the wall, it's certainly not crazy to think that it could happen again. Look for Murray to be aggressive out of the gate once again and the Nuggets force a Game 7. Pick: Nuggets +2