Watch Now: Nuggets defeat Jazz to Force Game 7 ( 1:01 )

Late on Tuesday night, we'll get the first Game 7 of the 2020 NBA playoffs. After falling down 3-1, the Denver Nuggets have won two straight to force a win-or-go-home matchup with the Utah Jazz. Waiting for the winner in the second round is Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jamal Murray has been unstoppable the last three games, turning in 50 in Game 6 to keep the Nuggets' season going. It was his second 50-point outing of the series, and his third straight with at least 40 points, making him the first to pull that feat off since Allen Iverson in 2001.

On the other side, Donovan Mitchell has been just as electric. He also has multiple 50-pointers in this series, and went for 44 points of his own in Game 6, but it wasn't enough. Given how Murray has been playing, Mitchell might have to put up 60 in Game 7 if he wants to get the Jazz to the second round.

How to Watch Nuggets-Jazz Game 7

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 1 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Odds: Pick 'em | Over/Under: 218.5

Storylines

Nuggets: After winning Game 1 in thrilling fashion, the Nuggets fell apart, losing three straight to put them on the brink of another disappointing early exit from the playoffs. They're still alive, however, thanks to the heroics of Jamal Murray, who has put them on his back, turning in some of the best games of his life to drag them to victories in Games 5 and 6. What does he have in store for Game 7?

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell has been putting on a show of his own in these playoffs, leading all scorers at 38.7 points per game. It doesn't matter what he does, however, if the Jazz can't figure something out on defense. The Nuggets got deserved criticism for their play on that end of the floor earlier in the series, but the Jazz have been just as bad, if not worse the last few games.

Game prediction

Even Vegas isn't really sure what's going to happen in Game 7, as this one checks in as a straight pick 'em. With Murray and Mitchell each scoring at will, we should be in for a show, and trying to predict this game is really difficult. That being said, we're going to ride with Murray and the Nuggets. He's been just a bit better than Mitchell lately, and the Nuggets have all the momentum heading into Tuesday night. Pick: Nuggets straight up