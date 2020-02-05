Nuggets vs. Jazz odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from advanced computer model

The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets are set to square off Wednesday in a Northwest Division matchup at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 32-17 overall and 18-4 at home, while Denver is 35-16 overall and 15-10 on the road. Denver won the previous meeting between the two teams, downing the Jazz 106-100 as a three-point underdog.

Both teams are hovering around .500 against the spread this season, as Utah is 24-23-2 ATS and Denver is 24-24-3 ATS. Utah is favored by nine-points in the latest Jazz vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 215. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Nuggets spread: Utah -9

Jazz vs. Nuggets over-under: 215 points

Jazz vs. Nuggets money line: Utah -401, Denver +328

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz were blown out Saturday by the Portland Trail Blazers, falling on the road 124-107 for their fourth straight loss. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 25 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley added 22 points each. Mitchell leads the Jazz with 24.6 points per game, and Bogdanovic adds 21.2 points per outing.

Defensively, the Jazz are giving up 107 points per game, the eighth-best mark in the NBA. And despite losing four straight, Utah will enter Wednesday's matchup full of confidence. That's because Utah is 9-1 in its last 10 home games and the Jazz have beaten the Nuggets in each of their last nine meetings on their home floor.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Everything went Denver's way against Portland on Tuesday, as the Nuggets cruised to a 127-99 victory. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who was just shy of a triple-double -- scoring 29 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. Jokic is leading the Nuggets with 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, while Jamal Murray adds 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per outing.

In addition, the Nuggets feature the NBA's fifth-best scoring defense, allowing opponents to score just 106.4 points per game. Plus, Denver is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games, and the Nuggets are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against Western Conference opponents.

How to make Nuggets vs. Jazz picks

