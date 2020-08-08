Watch Now: NBA Recap: Bubble Gives Suns New Life ( 1:11 )

Approximately 24 hours after suffering an eight-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Utah Jazz will be back on the floor on Saturday afternoon against the Denver Nuggets. While the Jazz were short-handed on the first night of the back-to-back set, Utah is expected to have more of its rotation available in this matchup, making things more competitive and interesting, even with Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist) out for the season. Denver is still rounding into form after dealing with numerous injuries and illness concerns prior to the Orlando restart, with Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Troy Daniels (hip) listed as questionable. Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee) are out for the Nuggets.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Denver as the 1.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 221 in the latest Jazz vs. Nuggets odds. Before making any Nuggets vs. Jazz picks, check out the latest NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 54-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $1,900 on those picks alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Jazz. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Jazz vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Jazz spread: Nuggets -1.5

Nuggets vs. Jazz over-under: 221 points

Nuggets vs. Jazz money line: Nuggets -120, Jazz +100

DEN: The Nuggets are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

UTAH: The Jazz are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is a tremendous offensive team with a multi-year track record of high-end success. Nikola Jokic serves as the pillar of the offense and, unlike most centers, he can facilitate at every level with his passing, post scoring and floor-spacing. Overall, the Nuggets rank as a top-eight offense in the NBA and, with elite metrics in offensive rebounding, Denver can put pressure on any defense, especially with the way Michael Porter Jr. is playing in Orlando.

Defensively, the Nuggets aren't always tremendous, but Paul Millsap provides flexibility in the frontcourt, and Denver has the size to deal with Rudy Gobert near the rim. Utah also struggles with turnovers, leaving an avenue for the Nuggets to turn havoc into transition offense.

Why the Jazz can cover

Though the Jazz are missing Bogdanovic, there is plenty of firepower in Utah's starting unit. Donovan Mitchell, who is questionable (leg), is averaging 24.0 points per game this season and, while Gobert garners attention for his elite defense, he is also an impressive rim-runner on the offensive side. Denver's defense leaves openings for its opponents, and the Jazz rank as the second-best team in the NBA in effective field-goal percentage.

Defensively, Gobert makes life difficult on anyone trying to attack the rim, and Utah's defense is stellar as a result. The Jazz rank in the top nine in points allowed per possession, defensive shooting efficiency, defensive rebounding and free-throw allowance, running the gamut in terms of deterring opponents.

How to make Nuggets vs. Jazz picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Mitchell and Porter Jr. both projected to exceed their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Nuggets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,200 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.