The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 48-18 overall and 29-4 at home, while the Nuggets are 44-22 overall and 19-12 on the road. The Jazz have a one game lead for the top spot in the Western Conference, and the fourth-seeded Nuggets are four games behind.

Utah is favored by four-points in the latest Jazz vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Nuggets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Nuggets:

Jazz vs. Nuggets spread: Jazz -4

Jazz vs. Nuggets over-under: 217 points

Jazz vs. Nuggets money line: Utah -175, Denver +155



What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as the Jazz easily beat the San Antonio Spurs at home 126-94. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the Jazz were up 66-42. Jordan Clarkson had 30 points along with six boards. Utah has won three consecutive games and four of five.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points on Wednesday. Mike Conley (hamstring) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) are out for Friday's game. The Jazz won the first meeting of the season with the Nuggets, 109-105 on Jan. 17.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver demolished the New York Knicks on Wednesday, 113-97 at home. Nikola Jokic dropped a double-double with 32 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six assists. He scored 24 points in the first quarter. The Nuggets led by as many as 31 points and held New York to 12 points in the first quarter. Denver has won six of its past seven games.

Austin Rivers scored 25 points against his former team on Wednesday. Facundo Campazzo had five steals for the second consecutive game. Will Barton (hamstring) is out for Friday's game. Denver won its most recent matchup with Utah on Jan. 31, 128-117.

How to make Jazz vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Nuggets spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.