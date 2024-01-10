The Utah Jazz are set to host the Denver Nuggets in a Northwest Division clash on Wednesday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah is 18-20 overall and 11-5 at home, while Denver is 26-12 overall and 11-8 on the road. The Nuggets are looking to build off their 131-114 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The Jazz are looking to extend their winning streak to three games after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 132-116 on Monday.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are favored by 7 points in the latest Jazz vs. Nuggets odds, and the over/under is 237.5 points. Before making any Jazz vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Nuggets spread: Jazz +7

Jazz vs. Nuggets over/under: 237.5 points

Jazz vs. Nuggets money line: Jazz: +215, Nuggets: -263

What you need to know about the Jazz

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Jazz and the Bucks didn't disappoint and blew past the 242 point over/under on Monday. Utah enjoyed an impressive 132-116 victory over Milwaukee. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Jazz. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Jazz to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Markkanen continues to be a force for Utah, averaging 23.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. His supporting cast is young, but talented. Guards Jordan Clarkson (17.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds per game) and Collin Sexton (16.0 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds per game) are among the team's top performers.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with Detroit at home on Sunday as they won 131-114. The success was a return to things as normal for the Nuggets, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 122-120 upset defeat to the Orlando Magic. Jamal Murray was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 37 points along with five rebounds. Those 37 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Murray's return from a nagging hamstring injury has been a huge boost for Denver on the offensive end. The former Kentucky standout averages 20.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. Nikola Jokic is once again playing at an MVP level, and enters this matchup averaging 25.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

