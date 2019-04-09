Nuggets vs. Jazz: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

The Denver Nuggets are no longer in contention for the top seed in the Western Conference as that honor has gone to the Golden State Warriors. However, the Nuggets still don't have the second seed locked up with the Houston Rockets trailing by just a half-game. Now Denver does have two games remaining while Houston only has one, so they could lock up the No. 2 seed with a victory on Tuesday,

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are also still trying to lock up their playoff position in the final two days of the regular season. The Jazz are currently the No. 5 seed and trail the Portland Trail Blazers by two games. In addition, Utah holds a two-game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder, so it's extremely likely that the Jazz will hold onto fifth place as the regular season winds down.

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Nuggets: With Denver being one of the top teams in the West, it would be nice if they were able to rest some of their players, but they don't have that luxury. The Nuggets would like to secure the second seed and they're going to have to lean on their superstar center Nikola Jokic if they want to accomplish that goal. Jokic sat out the team's last game against Portland for rest purposes, but it's likely that he plays this time around with so much on the line.

Jazz: Utah has been very impressive for the second consecutive season and is likely going to slide into that four/five matchup when the postseason begins. Center Rudy Gobert has been a huge part of the team's success as he recorded nine consecutive double-doubles dating back to March 21. Gobert could be one of the frontrunners for the league's Defensive Player of the Year Award and he'll likely have his hands full with Jokic.

Game prediction, pick

The Nuggets are out of contention for the top seed, but still have to lock up the second seed. While the Jazz still plenty to play for, the Nuggets get the job done on the road.