Through 3 Quarters

The Denver Nuggets are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. a victory is still up for grabs for either team, but they are up 87-85 over the Sacramento Kings

Power forward Aaron Gordon has led the way so far for Denver, as he has 20 points along with nine boards. Gordon does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four. Center Nikola Jokic is also in foul trouble with four.

Sacramento has been led by point guard De'Aaron Fox, who so far has 22 points and seven assists in addition to four rebounds.

The Kings haven't lost 87% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this season, so a win here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Denver

Current Records: Sacramento 22-39; Denver 34-25

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Denver Nuggets are heading back home. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Ball Arena. Denver is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Sacramento is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Thursday. The Nuggets had enough points to win and then some against the Kings, taking their matchup 128-110. Shooting guard Will Barton (31 points) was the top scorer for Denver. Will Barton's performance made up for a slower game against the Golden State Warriors two weeks ago. Barton's points were the most he has had all season.

Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Denver's win lifted them to 34-25 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 22-39. Allowing an average of 115.08 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Sacramento.

Injury Report for Denver

Zeke Nnaji: Out (Knee)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Sacramento