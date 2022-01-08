Through 2 Quarters

The Denver Nuggets were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are way out in front at halftime with a 68-56 lead over the Sacramento Kings.

The Nuggets have been led by center Nikola Jokic, who so far has 18 points and five assists in addition to two blocks and two rebounds. A double-double would be Jokic's seventh in a row.

Sacramento has been relying on point guard De'Aaron Fox, who has 14 points and three assists along with three boards, and center Alex Len, who has ten points in addition to five boards.

Sacramento hasn't been much of a second-half team this year, losing 83% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Denver

Current Records: Sacramento 16-24; Denver 18-18

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets haven't won a matchup against the Sacramento Kings since Dec. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. The Nuggets will play host again and welcome Sacramento to Ball Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Denver is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Denver was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 115-109 to the Utah Jazz. A silver lining for Denver was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 21 boards, and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 108-102 to the Atlanta Hawks. One thing holding the Kings back was the mediocre play of power forward Harrison Barnes, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Denver against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put Denver at 18-18 and Sacramento at 16-24. Denver is 8-9 after losses this season, Sacramento 9-14.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver and Sacramento both have ten wins in their last 20 games.

Injury Report for Denver

Aaron Gordon: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Nah'Shon Hyland: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Zeke Nnaji: Game-Time Decision (Covid-19)

Petr Cornelie: Out (Covid-19)

Markus Howard: Out (Knee)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out for the Season (Back)

PJ Dozier: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Sacramento