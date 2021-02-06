The Denver Nuggets will take on the Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 10-11 overall and 6-6 at home, while the Nuggets are 12-9 overall and 7-4 on the road.

Kings vs. Nuggets spread: Kings +3.5

Kings vs. Nuggets over-under: 229.5 points

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento beat the Boston Celtics 116-111 on Wednesday. De'Aaron Fox dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 assists. The Kings have won five of their past six games. Tyrese Haliburton scored a season-high 21 points and shot 5-of-9 from 3-point range. He became the first Kings rookie since 1999 to reach the 20-point mark with five 3-pointers in a game.

Buddy Hield is second in the league in 3-point field goals made at 85. Richaun Holmes is second in the NBA in field goal percentage at .658. The Kings have lost their last two games vs. the Nuggets.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver lost 114-93 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Paul Millsap finished with only six points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court. After putting together a five-game winning streak, the Nuggets have lost two of their past three. They were dominated in the second half, getting outscored 68-35. Jamal Murray had 20 points and five assists.

Murray (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game. Gary Harris (abductor strain) is out. Denver has won 30 of the last 49 matchups with the Kings. Denver has set a franchise record for most road wins in nine games to start a season, with seven.

