The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Sacramento Kings in a key Western Conference matchup on Wednesday night. Denver is 36-18 overall and 21-4 at home, while Sacramento is 30-23 overall and 15-14 on the road. Both teams are riding two-game losing streaks. The Nuggets are looking to rebound from a 112-95 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Kings are aiming to bounce back from a 130-125 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Jamal Murray (leg) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) are both doubtful for Denver.

Nuggets vs. Kings spread: Nuggets -5

Nuggets vs. Kings over/under: 229.5 points

Nuggets vs. Kings money line: Nuggets: -212, Kings: +175

What you need to know about the Kings

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Kings and the Phoenix Suns didn't disappoint and broke past the 245 point over/under on Tuesday. Sacramento fell to the Suns 130-125. The Kings have now dropped back-to-back games. The losing side was boosted by Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 12 assists. De'Aaron Fox added 40 points and nine rebounds.

The Kings are 8-6 against the spread in their last 14 games as the road underdog. Sabonis will have his work cut out in this one, matching up with two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Sabonis enters Wednesday averaging 20.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. Fox leads the team averaging 26.7 points to go along with 5.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 19.6% worse than the opposition, a fact the Nuggets found out the hard way on Monday. They took a 112-95 beating from the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nuggets were down 91-63 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The Nuggets' loss came about despite a quality game from Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Jokic continues to be a dominant force for the Nuggets, and has emerged as the MVP front-runner. The 28-year-old center leads the team, averaging 26.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. The Nuggets have five additional players averaging double-figure points per game, led by Jamal Murray (20.5), Michael Porter Jr. (15.9), and Aaron Gordon (13.6).

