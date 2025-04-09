The Denver Nuggets hit the road looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. This will be the first game for Denver since the team fired head coach Michael Malone and General Manager Calvin Booth. David Adelman will serve as the Nuggets' interim head coach. In their last outing, the Nuggets lost to the Indiana Pacers 125-120. The Kings are looking to win their fourth straight game after beating the Detroit Pistons 127-117 on Monday. Jamal Murray (hamstring) is questionable and will be a game-time decision for the Nuggets.

Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is set for 10 p.m. ET. Denver is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Kings odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 234.5. Before making any Kings vs. Nuggets picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nuggets vs. Kings spread: Nuggets -3.5

Nuggets vs. Kings over/under: 234.5 points

Nuggets vs. Kings money line: Denver -165, Sacramento +135

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets sent shockwaves through the NBA when team President Josh Kroenke fired head coach Michael Malone and General Manager Calvin Booth on Tuesday. Kroenke expects the move to serve as motivation and give the Nuggets a spark with three games remaining in the season. Lead assistant David Adelman will serve as the Nuggets' interim head coach.

Denver is led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. The 30-year-old center is having statistically the best season of his career, and has been a dominant force on both ends of the floor. Jokic enters Wednesday averaging 30.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings can play loose, knowing that their postseason destiny has already been decided. Sacramento has clinched a spot in the Play-In Games, but has been mathematically eliminated from contention for the top-6 seeds in the Western Conference. Two of Sacramento's last two wins have come against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons -- two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Kings are led by the trio of DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine. DeRozan leads the team in scoring, averaging 22.5 points per game to go with 4.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Sabonis (19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists per game) matches up well with Jokic, and LaVine has per game averages of 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

