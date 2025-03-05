The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Sacramento Kings in a Western Conference matchup at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Denver is 39-22 overall and 20-9 at home, while Sacramento is 32-28 overall and 17-14 on the road. The Nuggets are coming off a four-game road trip on the East Coast and will be looking to bounce back from a 110-103 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Kings are looking to extend their winning streak to five games after beating the Dallas Mavericks 122-98 on Monday. Nikola Jokic (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (calf) are listed as questionable and will be game time decisions for the Nuggets. Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) is out for Sacramento.

Nuggets vs. Kings spread: Nuggets -5.5

Nuggets vs. Kings over/under: 236 points

Nuggets vs. Kings money line: Nuggets: -215, Kings: +177

Nuggets vs. Kings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets wrapped up a tough road trip on Sunday with a 110-103 loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists. Another player making a difference was Jamal Murray, who went 11-for-20 en route to 26 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Jokic is nursing an ankle injury and may be limited on Wednesday. He enters this matchup averaging 28.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game. A potential X-factor for Denver could be guard Christian Braun. The former Kansas standout is having a breakout year, averaging 15.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Kings can cover

Meanwhile, the Kings entered their tilt with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday with three consecutive wins, and they'll enter their next game with four. They were dominant in their 122-98 victory over Dallas. Zach LaVine led the way, scoring 22 points to go with three rebounds and two assists.

Sacramento has a big hole in its front court, with Domantas Sabonis out with a hamstring injury. Jonas Valanciunas has filled in admirably and is averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds on the season. DeMar DeRozan is playing at a high level for the Kings, averaging 21.9 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

