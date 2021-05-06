Who's Playing

New York @ Denver

Current Records: New York 37-28; Denver 43-22

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 1-10 against the Denver Nuggets since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. New York is staying on the road to face off against Denver at 9 p.m. ET May 5 at Ball Arena. The Knicks will be strutting in after a victory while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New York strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 118-104. New York relied on the efforts of point guard Derrick Rose, who had 25 points, and power forward Julius Randle, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Denver as they fell 93-89 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Despite the loss, Denver got a solid performance out of center Nikola Jokic, who had 32 points and five assists along with nine boards.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New York's win brought them up to 37-28 while the Nuggets' defeat pulled them down to 43-22. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them first in the league. But Denver enters the matchup with a 48.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 11 games against New York.

Jan 10, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. New York 89

Dec 15, 2019 - Denver 111 vs. New York 105

Dec 05, 2019 - Denver 129 vs. New York 92

Mar 22, 2019 - Denver 111 vs. New York 93

Jan 01, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. New York 108

Jan 25, 2018 - Denver 130 vs. New York 118

Oct 30, 2017 - New York 116 vs. Denver 110

Feb 10, 2017 - Denver 131 vs. New York 123

Dec 17, 2016 - Denver 127 vs. New York 114

Mar 08, 2016 - Denver 110 vs. New York 94

Feb 07, 2016 - Denver 101 vs. New York 96

Injury Report for Denver

Nikola Jokic: Game-Time Decision (Toe)

Zeke Nnaji: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Will Barton: Out (Hamstring)

PJ Dozier: Out (Groin)

Monte Morris: Out (Hamstring)

Jamal Murray: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for New York