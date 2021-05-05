Who's Playing

New York @ Denver

Current Records: New York 37-28; Denver 43-22

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 1-10 against the Denver Nuggets since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. New York is on the road again Wednesday and plays against Denver at 9 p.m. ET May 5 at Ball Arena. The Knicks will be strutting in after a victory while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a loss.

New York strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 118-104. Point guard Derrick Rose and power forward Julius Randle were among the main playmakers for New York as the former had 25 points and the latter shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 93-89 to the Los Angeles Lakers. A silver lining for Denver was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to nine boards.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

New York's win brought them up to 37-28 while the Nuggets' defeat pulled them down to 43-22. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them first in the league. But Denver comes into the game boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.70%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 11 games against New York.