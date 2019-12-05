Nuggets vs. Knicks odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 5 predictions from advanced computer

The Denver Nuggets will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 4-17 overall and 3-8 at home, while Denver is 13-5 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Nuggets have lost two straight after having won six in a row. The Knicks have lost seven in a row, including four straight at home. Denver has beaten New York in eight of the past nine meetings. Denver is favored by nine points in the latest Knicks vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 203. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The night started off rough for New York on Monday, and it ended that way, too in a 132-88 loss to Milwaukee. The Knicks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 72-45.

Marcus Morris, the Knicks' leading scorer at 18.7 points per game, has missed the last two games with a neck injury. He is questionable for tonight's game.

Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, falling 105-96. One thing holding Denver back was the mediocre play of Will Barton; he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Nikola Jokic has averaged just 9.0 points in his past four games, shooting 7-for-23 in his past two and he hasn't made a three-pointer in his past five outings, missing all 10 attempts.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Knicks are stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 100.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Knicks, the Nuggets come into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.9.

