Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Denver

Current Records: Los Angeles 19-21; Denver 26-13

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.73 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

It was all tied up 73-73 at the half for Los Angeles and the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, but the Lakers stepped up in the second half for a 136-134 win. Center Thomas Bryant and small forward LeBron James were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former posted a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds and the latter had 37 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Denver had enough points to win and then some against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday, taking their matchup 121-108. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 15 boards, and ten assists.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 9. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Lakers to 19-21 and the Nuggets to 26-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Los Angeles and Denver clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.37

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Denver.