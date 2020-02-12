Nuggets vs. Lakers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Denver
Current Records: Los Angeles 40-12; Denver 38-16
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pepsi Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Denver and Los Angeles will really light up the scoreboard.
The Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-120 on Monday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 67-53 deficit. Denver's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Paul Millsap, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards, and center Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 13 assists, and eight boards.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Los Angeles on Monday. They were the clear victors by a 125-100 margin over the Phoenix Suns. Los Angeles was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. Power forward Anthony Davis and point guard Rajon Rondo were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes and the latter had 23 points and six assists. That's three consecutive double-doubles for AD.
Their wins bumped Denver to 38-16 and Los Angeles to 40-12. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver have won ten out of their last 16 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 22, 2019 - Denver 128 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 96
- Mar 06, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Nov 27, 2018 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Oct 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 114
- Mar 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 09, 2018 - Denver 125 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Dec 02, 2017 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Nov 19, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 13, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116
- Jan 17, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Los Angeles 121
- Mar 25, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Mar 02, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 22, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 03, 2015 - Denver 120 vs. Los Angeles 109
-
