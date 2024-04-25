The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets can take a commanding 3-0 series lead and push the Los Angeles Lakers to the brink of elimination when the two teams collide in Game 3 of their Western Conference playoff series on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Nuggets took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after Jamal Murray hit a buzzer-beating jumper, giving Denver a 101-99 victory. The shot capped the Nuggets' comeback from a 20-point second-half deficit. It was the largest comeback win by any NBA team in a playoff game in the last 25 seasons.



Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Lakers and just locked in its picks and Game 3 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Lakers vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Lakers spread: Los Angeles -1

Nuggets vs. Lakers over/under: 215.5 points

Nuggets vs. Lakers money line: Denver -110, Los Angeles -110

DEN: Nikola Jokic ranked second in the NBA this season in triple-doubles (25).

LAL: Anthony Davis ranked third in the league in rebounding (12.6 per game).

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has dominated the second halves of the series so far. The Nuggets have outscored the Lakers by 31 combined points in the second halves of Games 1 and 2. Dating back to last season's Western Conference Finals, Denver has outscored Los Angeles by a combined 54 points in the second halves of the teams' last six playoff games.

A big reason for the Nuggets' success has been the all-around play of Nikola Jokic. The two-time NBA MVP had 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in Monday's Game 2 victory. That was his fourth career 20-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in the playoffs, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the most all-time.

Why the Lakers can cover

LeBron James remains an elite player. From the All-Star break to the end of the regular season, the 39-year-old James averaged 27.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 9.5 assists while shooting 58.4% from the field, 45.0% on 3-pointers, and 76.9% from the free-throw line. So far this series, he is averaging 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists while shooting 54.5% from beyond the 3-point arc.

In addition, Anthony Davis has been elite offensively so far in this series. The 31-year-old Davis has scored 32 points in each of the first two games while averaging 12.5 rebounds. He is also shooting 61.9% from the field and 92.3% from the free-throw line.

