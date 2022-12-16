Two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (17-10) hit the road to take on LeBron James the Los Angeles Lakers (11-16) on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 6-7 at home, while the Nuggets are 9-7 on the road. Denver is coming off a 141-128 win over the Washington Wizards, extending their current winning streak to three games. The Lakers are looking to bounce back from a 122-118 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. James and Anthony Davis are listed as day-to-day for Los Angeles, but both are expected to play on Friday. Michael Porter Jr. is out for Denver.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 237.

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Lakers +1.5

Lakers vs. Nuggets over/under: 237 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Los Angeles -105, Denver -115

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 122-118. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 37 points and 12 rebounds.

Davis and LeBron James have been playing at an extremely high level for the Lakers this season. Davis is averaging team highs in points (28.1) and rebounds (12.4), while James is averaging 26.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. The Lakers have had some struggles on the defensive end, allowing opponents to score an average of 116.6 points per game.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, Denver had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, taking their game 141-128. Center Nikola Jokic had a dynamite game for Denver; he almost dropped a triple-double on 43 points, 14 boards, and eight dimes.

Jokic has once again been stellar to open the season with per game averages of 24.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 9.0 assists. Jamal Murray (17.7 points, 5.1 assists per game) and Aaron Gordon (16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds per game) have provided Jokic a strong supporting cast. Second-year point guard Bones Hyland (14.6 points, 3.5 assists per game) has given the Nuggets a dynamic option off the bench. Denver is 12-15 against the spread this season.

