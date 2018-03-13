Nuggets vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Nuggets at Lakers



Analysis

With no first-round pick in this summer's draft, and no chance of making the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers have nothing to play for but pride. But as they've shown over the past few weeks, pride can be a powerful thing. Coming off a decisive defeat of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers have won seven of their last 10 games, and are playing some really solid basketball.

As for the Denver Nuggets, they have everything to play for. Looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013, they find themselves in one of the most closely contested playoff races in some time.

As it stands entering Tuesday's game, the Nuggets would be out of the playoffs, as they currently sit in ninth due to tiebreakers. However, they're one of four teams -- Clippers, Utah Jazz, Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs -- currently in a tie for seventh. And all four of those teams are just four games back of the Portland Trail Blazers, who occupy third place. It's going to be an absolutely wild finish to the season in the West, and the Nuggets will need every win they can get in order to get back to the postseason.

With the Nuggets fighting for their playoff lives, the Lakers' youngsters trying to prove something and two of the top-seven offenses in the league over the last 10 games going up against each other, this should be an entertaining contest.