The Denver Nuggets hit the road to face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening. Denver is a blistering 8-2 in the last 10 games, improving to 25-17 on the season. Orlando is just 14-28, and the Magic are 9-13 at home in 2020-21. Gary Harris (adductor) and Monte Morris (quad) are out of action for Denver. Terrence Ross (knee) and Mo Bamba (hamstring) are questionable for Orlando.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill Sportsbook lists Denver as a 7.5-point road favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217 in the latest Nuggets vs. Magic odds.

Nuggets vs. Magic spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets vs. Magic over-under: 218 points

Nuggets vs. Magic money line: Nuggets -300, Magic +250

DEN: The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

ORL: The Magic are 11-10-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Nuggets can cover



Denver is an offense-first team, but the Nuggets also have a path to defensive success against Orlando. Mike Malone's team is above-average in creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on 14.5 percent of possessions. Denver is also elite in preventing second-chance points, giving up only 11.2 per game for the season. From there, Orlando is one of the league's least effective offensive teams, ranking 27th in offensive rating and dead-last in shooting efficiency.

On the other end, the Nuggets are tremendous, scoring 116.6 points per 100 possessions this season. Behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets are a top-five team in true shooting percentage (59.2 percent), and they are No. 3 in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.00). Denver takes care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.6 percent of possessions, and Orlando struggles to create defensive havoc. The Nuggets are also an excellent offensive rebounding team, neutralizing one of the strengths of Orlando's defensive approach.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando can take solace in having a strong option to counteract Jokic with Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic, an All-Star selection this season, is averaging 24.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, while also connecting on 40.7 percent of his 3-pointers. He is the centerpiece of the team's offense, and the Magic are also very strong in taking care of the ball. Orlando commits a turnover on only 13.4 percent of possessions, and the Nuggets are merely an average defensive team.

On the opposite end, the Magic are the best defensive rebounding team in the league, allowing opponents to grab only 23.8 percent of their own misses. That also equates to a No. 1 mark in second-chance points allowed (10.6 per game), and Steve Clifford's team is excellent at preventing opponents from getting to the free throw line. Denver is third-worst in the NBA in free throw creation rate, and that is a key for Orlando in this matchup.

How to make Magic vs. Nuggets picks

