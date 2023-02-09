The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets hit the road on Thursday evening. The Nuggets take on the Orlando Magic at Amway Center, with Denver entering at 38-17 overall and 4-1 in the last five games. Orlando is 22-33 overall and 13-14 in home games this season. Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for the Nuggets, with Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) listed as doubtful. Gary Harris (adductor) is questionable for the Magic, with Mo Bamba (suspension) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nuggets as 6-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233 in the latest Nuggets vs. Magic odds. Before you make any Magic vs. Nuggets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Nuggets vs. Magic spread: Nuggets -6

Nuggets vs. Magic over/under: 233 points

Nuggets vs. Magic money line: Nuggets -250, Magic +205

DEN: The Nuggets are 10-15 against the spread in road games

ORL: The Magic are 16-11 against the spread in home games

Why the Nuggets can cover



The Nuggets are led by an undeniable force in Nikola Jokic. The two-time reigning NBA MVP is having another fantastic season, averaging a triple-double with 24.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. That places Jokic in the top three of the NBA in assists and in the top six in rebounding, and he is incredibly efficient, including a 70.6% true shooting mark. Jokic keys the best offense in the NBA this season, with the Nuggets scoring nearly 1.18 points per possession.

Denver also leads the league in field goal percentage (51.1%) and 3-point percentage (39.7%), with a top-five mark in 2-point percentage. The Nuggets share the ball beautifully, averaging 28.9 assists per game, and Denver generates 1.93 assists for every turnover, a top-three ratio in the NBA. The Nuggets are also stellar on the margins, with top-eight marks in fast break points (17.0 per game) and points in the paint (54.6 per game) to go along with a 28.6% offensive rebound rate.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is outplaying its record in the recent past. The Magic are 17-13 in the last 30 games, posting a top-10 winning percentage in the NBA over that extended sample. Orlando has three young players averaging at least 15 points per game, and the Magic are in the top five of the NBA in free throw creation, averaging 25.8 attempts per game. The Magic produce 14.6 second-chance points per game on the offensive glass, and Orlando is facing a Denver defense that is yielding 48.1% shooting from the field and 56.1% from inside the 3-point arc.

On defense, the Magic are in the top 10 of the league in points allowed in the paint (47.9 per game), 3-point defense (35.0%), and second-chance points allowed (13.1 per game). Orlando is also above-average in defensive rebound rate (72.5%), and the Nuggets are in the bottom third of the NBA in turnovers (15.0 per game), free throw attempts (22.9 per game), and free throw accuracy (74.9%) on offense.

