Who's Playing

Dallas @ Denver

Current Records: Dallas 19-17; Denver 22-15

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Denver escaped with a win on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 103-102. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 15 boards in addition to seven assists. That makes it six consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, falling 116-108. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Josh Richardson, who had 27 points and six assists.

Denver came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mavericks in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 117-113. Will the Nuggets repeat their success, or does Dallas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.