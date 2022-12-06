Who's Playing

Dallas @ Denver

Current Records: Dallas 12-11; Denver 14-9

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (13-13), but not for long. Dallas might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Ball Arena. Averaging 125.33333333333333333333333333 points in their past three games, Dallas' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Denver better be ready for a challenge.

Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Phoenix Suns at home on Monday as they won 130-111. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who had 33 points and eight assists along with six rebounds. Doncic's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the game between the Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Denver falling 121-106 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 16 boards, and nine dimes.

The Mavericks are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 7-14-2), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Dallas is now 12-11 while Denver sits at 14-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Dallas comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 108.4. Less enviably, the Nuggets have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Denver and Dallas both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.