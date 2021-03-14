Who's Playing

Dallas @ Denver

Current Records: Dallas 19-17; Denver 22-15

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Denver escaped with a win this past Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 103-102. Having forecasted a close victory for Denver, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 15 boards in addition to seven assists. That makes it six consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Thursday, falling 116-108. Shooting guard Josh Richardson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and six assists.

Denver came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mavericks in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 117-113. Will the Nuggets repeat their success, or does Dallas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nuggets slightly, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Denver

JaMychal Green: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Monte Morris: Game-Time Decision (Quadriceps)

Zeke Nnaji: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Gary Harris: Out (Thigh)

R.J. Hampton: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Dallas