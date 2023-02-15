The Denver Nuggets will try to add to their momentum heading into the All-Star break when they face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Denver wrapped up a three-game road trip with a pair of wins over Charlotte and Miami, giving the Nuggets a five-game lead atop the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, Dallas is coming off back-to-back losses to Sacramento and Minnesota.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 233.5.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets vs. Mavericks over/under: 233.5 points

Nuggets vs. Mavericks money line: Denver -178, Dallas +150

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver wrapped up its three-game road trip with a pair of solid wins over the Hornets and Heat, beating Miami as a 1-point underdog on Monday. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, as the two-time reigning MVP went 12 of 14 from the floor. Jamal Murray (knee) and Aaron Gordon (rib) are both questionable to play on Wednesday, but Denver was able to pick up a 98-97 win over Dallas without Jokic, Murray and Gordon on Nov. 20.

Jokic is having another fantastic season, averaging 24.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game. Denver has a 10-game lead over Minnesota in the Northwest Division and holds a five-game lead over Memphis atop the Western Conference. The Nuggets have gone 19-1 in their last 20 home games and have covered the spread in six of their last eight games.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is coming off a pair of narrow losses, but it will be motivated to get back on track in this contest. The Mavericks picked up a one-point win against Denver in December, as Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Doncic is coming off a strong performance against Minnesota, scoring 33 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out six assists.

Newly acquired point guard Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 36 points, six assists and five rebounds, knocking down 15 of 23 attempts from the floor. Irving has scored at least 24 points in four straight games since being acquired by Dallas, and he is averaging seven assists per game. The Mavericks have won and covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

