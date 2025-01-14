The Denver Nuggets will look to win their second game in three days over the Dallas Mavericks when they meet in a Western Conference matchup on Tuesday night. Denver defeated Dallas 112-101 on Sunday. The Nuggets (23-15), second in the Northwest Division and the fourth seed in the West, have won three in a row. The Mavericks (22-17), third in the Southwest Division and fifth seed in the conference, are 12-7 on their home court. Dallas will continue to be without point guard Luka Doncic, who suffered a calf strain on Christmas Day, while guard Kyrie Irving (back) is listed as questionable.

Tipoff from American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Dallas leads the all-time regular-season series 98-94, but Denver has won two of three meetings this season. The Nuggets are 4-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Mavericks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks spread: Denver -4

Nuggets vs. Mavericks over/under: 233 points

Nuggets vs. Mavericks money line: Denver -175, Dallas +146

DEN: The Nuggets have hit the Over in 24 of their last 36 games (+10.80 units)

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the Under in 33 of their 48 home games (+16.50 units)

Why the Nuggets can cover

Veteran center Nikola Jokic (probable, illness) is coming off a double-double in the win over the Mavericks on Sunday. He scored 19 points, while grabbing 18 rebounds and dishing out nine assists with three steals. He registered a triple-double in the 124-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, scoring 35 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in 38 minutes. He has played in 33 games this season, all starts, and is averaging 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.2 minutes.

Also powering the Nuggets is point guard Jamal Murray (probable, knee). In 32 starts, he is averaging 19 points, six assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.9 minutes. He is connecting on 43.5% of his field goals, including 37.2% from 3-point range, and 84.7% from the free throw line. He scored 17 points and added two rebounds and two assists in the win over Dallas on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Without Doncic and potentially Irving, Dallas will turn to shooting guard Klay Thompson to help provide offense. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and two assists in 27.9 minutes. He is connecting on 41.3% of his field goals, including 38.5% from 3-point range, and 91.9% of his free throws. In the loss to the Nuggets on Sunday, he poured in 25 points, while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out two assists.

Also averaging double-digit scoring is power forward P.J. Washington. In 32 games, including 31 starts, he is averaging 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.4 minutes. In a 117-111 win over Portland on Jan. 9, he registered a double-double with 23 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. He had 17 points and 10 rebounds with five assists in a 119-104 loss at Memphis on Jan. 6. See which team to pick here.

