Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Denver

Current Records: Brooklyn 43-24; Denver 44-23

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are getting right back to it as they host the Brooklyn Nets at 10 p.m. ET May 8 at Ball Arena. Denver is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Nuggets came up short against the Utah Jazz on Friday, falling 127-120. Despite the loss, Denver had strong showings from center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 24 points, 13 dimes, and nine rebounds, and small forward Michael Porter Jr., who had 31 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Brooklyn had to settle for a 113-109 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Brooklyn had been the slight favorite coming in. Point guard Kyrie Irving did his best for Brooklyn, finishing with 45 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with five rebounds.

The losses put the Nuggets at 44-23 and the Nets at 43-24. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver ranks fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.60% on the season. But Brooklyn is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.10%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 4-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brooklyn have won seven out of their last 11 games against Denver.