Nuggets vs. Nets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)
Current Records: Denver 7-3; Brooklyn 4-6
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.4 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Denver's court at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pepsi Center. Despite their defensive woes, Brooklyn struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.2 points per game.
The Nets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 119-114 to the Utah Jazz. Brooklyn was up 68-53 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, Denver was close but no cigar as they fell 125-121 to the Atlanta Hawks. This was hardly the result Denver or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over Atlanta heading into this contest.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nets are stumbling into the matchup with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 121.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Nets, the Nuggets enter the contest with only 102.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Denver's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 9-point favorite against the Nets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
Series History
Brooklyn have won five out of their last eight games against Denver.
- Feb 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 135 vs. Denver 130
- Nov 09, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Denver 110
- Nov 07, 2017 - Denver 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 29, 2017 - Denver 124 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Feb 24, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Dec 07, 2016 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Denver 111
- Mar 04, 2016 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Denver 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Denver 104
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Russ wrong about Beverley's D vs. Harden
As Rasheed Wallace might say, the tape don't lie
-
Harden can get Rockets wins by himself
Harden dropped 47 points against one of the best defenses in the league and showed why Houston...
-
Austin Rivers trolls his dad into T
Austin was enjoying the win
-
Morant hits the game-winner for Grizz
Morant finished with 23 points and 11 assists in the win
-
Lakers vs. Warriors odds, picks and sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Warriors vs. Lakers on Wednesday 10,000 times.
-
Magic reportedly interested in DeRozan
The Magic have a scoring and spacing problem, but DeRozan really only helps one of those
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans