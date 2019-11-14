Nuggets vs. Nets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)

Current Records: Denver 7-3; Brooklyn 4-6

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.4 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Denver's court at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pepsi Center. Despite their defensive woes, Brooklyn struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.2 points per game.

The Nets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 119-114 to the Utah Jazz. Brooklyn was up 68-53 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, Denver was close but no cigar as they fell 125-121 to the Atlanta Hawks. This was hardly the result Denver or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over Atlanta heading into this contest.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nets are stumbling into the matchup with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 121.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Nets, the Nuggets enter the contest with only 102.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Denver's favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9-point favorite against the Nets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Brooklyn have won five out of their last eight games against Denver.