Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Denver

Current Records: Brooklyn 43-24; Denver 44-23

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are getting right back to it as they host the Brooklyn Nets at 10 p.m. ET May 8 at Ball Arena. Denver is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Nuggets came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Friday, falling 127-120. Denver's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 13 assists, and nine boards, and small forward Michael Porter Jr., who had 31 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 113-109 to the Dallas Mavericks. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Brooklyn had been the slight favorite coming in. Point guard Kyrie Irving did his best for Brooklyn, finishing with 45 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to five rebounds.

The Nuggets are now 44-23 while the Nets sit at 43-24. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver enters the game with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But Brooklyn is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.10% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 3-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn have won seven out of their last 11 games against Denver.

Jan 12, 2021 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Denver 116

Dec 08, 2019 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Denver 102

Nov 14, 2019 - Denver 101 vs. Brooklyn 93

Feb 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 135 vs. Denver 130

Nov 09, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Denver 110

Nov 07, 2017 - Denver 112 vs. Brooklyn 104

Oct 29, 2017 - Denver 124 vs. Brooklyn 111

Feb 24, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Brooklyn 109

Dec 07, 2016 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Denver 111

Mar 04, 2016 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Denver 120

Feb 08, 2016 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Denver 104

Injury Report for Denver

Zeke Nnaji: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Will Barton: Out (Hamstring)

Monte Morris: Out (Hamstring)

PJ Dozier: Out (Groin)

Jamal Murray: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Brooklyn