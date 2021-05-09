Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Denver
Current Records: Brooklyn 43-24; Denver 44-23
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets are getting right back to it as they host the Brooklyn Nets at 10 p.m. ET May 8 at Ball Arena. Denver is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
The Nuggets came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Friday, falling 127-120. Denver's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 13 assists, and nine boards, and small forward Michael Porter Jr., who had 31 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 113-109 to the Dallas Mavericks. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Brooklyn had been the slight favorite coming in. Point guard Kyrie Irving did his best for Brooklyn, finishing with 45 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to five rebounds.
The Nuggets are now 44-23 while the Nets sit at 43-24. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver enters the game with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But Brooklyn is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.10% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a 3-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brooklyn have won seven out of their last 11 games against Denver.
- Jan 12, 2021 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Denver 116
- Dec 08, 2019 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Denver 102
- Nov 14, 2019 - Denver 101 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Feb 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 135 vs. Denver 130
- Nov 09, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Denver 110
- Nov 07, 2017 - Denver 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 29, 2017 - Denver 124 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Feb 24, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Dec 07, 2016 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Denver 111
- Mar 04, 2016 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Denver 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Denver 104
Injury Report for Denver
- Zeke Nnaji: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Will Barton: Out (Hamstring)
- Monte Morris: Out (Hamstring)
- PJ Dozier: Out (Groin)
- Jamal Murray: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for Brooklyn
- James Harden: Out (Hamstring)
- Chris Chiozza: Out (Hand)
- Spencer Dinwiddie: Out for the Season (Knee)