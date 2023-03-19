For the second straight day, the Denver Nuggets will play an afternoon game in New York City. On Sunday, the Nuggets will visit Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets. Denver is 47-24 overall and 17-18 on the road after a loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday. Brooklyn is 39-31 overall and 19-13 at home. The Nuggets have an uncertain injury report on the back-to-back, with Ben Simmons (back/knee) ruled out for the Nets.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nuggets as 1.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228 in the latest Nuggets vs. Nets odds.

Nuggets vs. Nets spread: Nuggets -1.5

Nuggets vs. Nets over/under: 228 points

Nuggets vs. Nets money line: Nuggets -125, Nets +105

DEN: The Nuggets are 5-4 against the spread with no rest between games

BKN: The Nets are 16-15-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Nuggets can cover



Denver is led by its offense but the Nuggets also have defensive paths to success in this matchup. The Nuggets hold opponents to 34.9% shooting from 3-point range, and Denver is allowing only 23.1 free throw attempts per game. The Nuggets are in the top eight of the league in defensive rebound rate (73.1%), and Brooklyn is dead-last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (22.3%) this season. The Nets are also in the bottom five in both points in the paint and free throw creation, and the Nuggets are potent enough on offense to keep the pressure on Brooklyn.

Denver is in the top three of the NBA in offensive efficiency (117.5 points per 100 possessions) and shooting efficiency, with the Nuggets shooting 50.8% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point distance. The Nuggets also have top-five marks in the league in assist percentage (66.6%), assists per game (29.2), assist-to-turnover ratio (2.00), fast break points (16.5 per game), and points in the paint (54.9 per game).

Why the Nets can cover

Mikal Bridges is enjoying a renaissance in Brooklyn. In 15 games since joining the Nets, Bridges is averaging 26.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, and Bridges is making 50% of field goal attempts and more than 44% of 3-point attempts. He is the centerpiece of an above-average offense, and the Nets are in the top four of the NBA in field goal percentage (49.1%) and 3-point percentage (38.3%). Brooklyn is also in the top quartile of the league in 2-point percentage (56.1%) and free throw percentage (79.8%), with the Nets averaging 15.0 fast break points and 25.3 assists per game.

On defense, the Nets lead the league with 6.3 blocked shots per game, and Brooklyn is elite in opponent shooting. Brooklyn holds opponents to 46.1% shooting from the field and 51.4% from 2-point range, and the Nets have a top-five mark in assists allowed, yielding only 23.2 per game.

