The Denver Nuggets will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 16-18 overall and 7-10 at home, while the Nuggets are 20-15 overall and 11-8 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Pacers vs. Nuggets spread: Pacers +4.5

Pacers vs. Nuggets over-under: 225.5 points

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver easily beat the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on Tuesday, 128-97. Denver had established a 99-80 advantage by the end of the third quarter. Nikola Jokic recorded his 50th career triple-double on 37 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. The Nuggets have won three consecutive games and four of five,

Jamal Murray had 24 points and six assists on Tuesday. Denver allowed just 17 points to Milwaukee in the final quarter. Facundo Campazzo (health and safety protocols), Paul Millsap (knee), JaMychal Green (shoulder) and Gary Harris (adductor strain) will remain out on Thursday. The Nuggets have won 23 of the last 30 meetings with the Pacers.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana earned a 114-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. T.J. McConnell dropped a triple-double on 16 points, 13 assists, and a franchise record 10 steals. He set an NBA record with nine steals in the first half. McConnell became the first NBA player since 1998 to record a point-assist-steal triple-double.

Indiana overcame a 19-point third quarter deficit in the win over Cleveland. The Pacers ended a four-game losing streak. They scored 25 points off turnovers. Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points.

