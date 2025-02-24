The Denver Nuggets will look to get back on track after having their nine-game winning streak snapped when they battle the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Denver dropped a 123-100 decision to the Los Angeles Lakerson Saturday, while Indiana defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 129-111 on Sunday. The Nuggets (37-20), second in the Northwest Division and third in the Western Conference, are 17-11 on the road this season. The Pacers (32-23), who are second in the Central and fourth in the East, are 16-8 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. This is the first of two meetings this season between the teams. The Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Pacers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 246.5. Before making any Pacers vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-106 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Pacers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Pacers spread: Denver -5.5



Nuggets vs. Pacers over/under: 246.5 points

Nuggets vs. Pacers money line: Denver -201, Indiana +167

DEN: The Nuggets have hit the game total over in 35 of their last 55 games (+13.00 units)

IND: The over is 7-3 in the last 10 Pacers games



Nuggets vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Nuggets vs. Pacers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Nuggets can cover

Veteran center Nikola Jokic has been a triple-double machine, registering 26 this season to go along with 43 double-doubles. In Saturday's loss to the Lakers, he scored 12 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. He had 29 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists in a 129-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. In 51 games, all starts, he is averaging 29.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 36 minutes.

Point guard Jamal Murray is another offensive weapon for the Nuggets. In 50 games, all starts, he is averaging 21.2 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36 minutes. He poured in 19 points, while dishing out six assists and grabbing three boards in the loss to the Lakers. He scored 55 points, while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 132-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 12. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam helps lead the Indiana offense. He registered his ninth double-double of the season on Sunday, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds with two assists. He scored 33 points and added 11 rebounds in a 119-112 win over the Clippers in Los Angeles on Feb. 6. In 55 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 33.1 minutes.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 16th double-double on the season on Sunday. In that game, he poured in 29 points, while adding 12 assists and three steals. He scored 22 points, while dishing out nine assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 127-113 win over Memphis on Thursday. In 54 games, all starts, Haliburton is averaging 18.1 points, 8.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 34 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nuggets vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under the total, projecting 237 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-106 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.