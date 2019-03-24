Nuggets vs. Pacers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

One of the many contests scheduled for Sunday evening is a matchup between two teams trending in opposite directions, as the Denver Nuggets travel East to take on the Indiana Pacers.

Currently on a six-game winning streak, the Nuggets have surged back ahead of the Golden State Warriors in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. A win against the Pacers could push their advantage to a full one game.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have dropped four in a row, which has prevented them from taking advantage of the Boston Celtics' current three-game losing streak. The two teams are neck-and-neck for the No. 4 seed in the East, with the Pacers currently holding a one-game lead.

Nuggets: Thanks in part to a relatively easy schedule in recent weeks, the Nuggets have caught fire. With six wins in a row, and seven in their last eight outings, the Nuggets are now 49-22 on the season, and have taken a half-game lead on the Warriors for first place in the West. Nikola Jokic, as always, has led the way, and he could be in for another big game on Sunday. The last time these two teams played -- less than two weeks ago -- Jokic put up 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Pacers: The Pacers' recent West Coast road trip did not go so well. Facing a brutal schedule that saw them play the Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Clippers and Warriors in six days, they lost all four games. Now they're back at home though, where they're 26-11 on the season. And they'll have plenty of motivation to get back on track, as they're locked in a tight battle with the Celtics for fourth place, and homecourt advantage in the first round, in the East.

The Nuggets are slight favorites in this game, owing to the fact that despite being on the road, they're on a six-game winning streak. However, this is the end of a lengthy road trip, against a team desperate to get back to winning ways. It feels like a perfect place for a letdown game for the Nuggets. I'll take the Pacers to win.