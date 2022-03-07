Through 2 Quarters

The Denver Nuggets can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Denver is ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans 62-57.

Center Nikola Jokic has led the way so far for the Nuggets, as he has 14 points and five assists along with six rebounds and three blocks. A double-double would be Jokic's 17th in a row. One thing to keep an eye out for is Aaron Gordon's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

New Orleans has been relying on the performance of shooting guard CJ McCollum, who has 15 points and three assists in addition to three boards.

This is the first time New Orleans has been down going into the third quarter in the past five games.

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Denver

Current Records: New Orleans 27-36; Denver 37-26

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Averaging 124 points in their past three games, New Orleans' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Denver better be ready for a challenge.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Pelicans this past Friday. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Utah Jazz 124-90 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-38. It was another big night for New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 29 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets this past Friday, taking their game 116-101. Center DeMarcus Cousins was the offensive standout of the contest for Denver, picking up 31 points in addition to nine boards.

The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 27-36 and the Nuggets to 37-26. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 13 out of their last 23 games against New Orleans.

Feb 04, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. Denver 105

Jan 28, 2022 - Denver 116 vs. New Orleans 105

Dec 08, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. New Orleans 114

Apr 28, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. New Orleans 112

Mar 26, 2021 - Denver 113 vs. New Orleans 108

Mar 21, 2021 - New Orleans 113 vs. Denver 108

Jan 24, 2020 - Denver 113 vs. New Orleans 106

Dec 25, 2019 - New Orleans 112 vs. Denver 100

Oct 31, 2019 - New Orleans 122 vs. Denver 107

Mar 02, 2019 - New Orleans 120 vs. Denver 112

Jan 30, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. New Orleans 99

Nov 17, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Denver 115

Oct 29, 2018 - Denver 116 vs. New Orleans 111

Dec 15, 2017 - Denver 117 vs. New Orleans 111

Dec 06, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Denver 114

Nov 17, 2017 - Denver 146 vs. New Orleans 114

Apr 07, 2017 - Denver 122 vs. New Orleans 106

Apr 04, 2017 - Denver 134 vs. New Orleans 131

Mar 26, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Denver 90

Oct 26, 2016 - Denver 107 vs. New Orleans 102

Mar 31, 2016 - New Orleans 101 vs. Denver 95

Dec 20, 2015 - New Orleans 130 vs. Denver 125

Nov 17, 2015 - Denver 115 vs. New Orleans 98

Injury Report for Denver

Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for New Orleans